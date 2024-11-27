Karrion Kross Has A Warning For The Wyatt Sicks After WWE Raw

WWE star Karrion Kross is not a happy man following this week's "WWE Raw," where his wife and fellow WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux was terrorized by Wyatt Sicks.

Kross had discovered Bordeaux in a daze in her dressing room after the Wyatt Sicks's Nikki Cross destroyed her dressing room, while also scribbling a message on the mirror — "Everyone has something to lose." After "Raw," Kross took to X with a threat to the spooky group and also posted a screenshot of a message that he says was sent to him previously by the late Bray Wyatt.

"That was my wife. You think you've got it all figured out. Now it's on. ⏳" said Kross.

"That was my wife. You think you've got it all figured out. Now it's on. ⏳"

In a few replies to fans below the post, Kross confirmed that the original message was sent by Wyatt and stated that the Wyatt Sicks are lying, adding that he has been telling everyone about it from the start.

"That's Windham [Bray Wyatt], not Bo [Dallas]. Look at the account," said the "Raw" star. "They're lying to the world. I've been showing everyone the truth since day 1. People are not catching the details hiding right in front of their eyes."

Kross and his Final Testament group have been at war with the Wyatt Sicks, with Kross also recently recruiting The Miz to combat the eerie faction. Kross has gotten under the skin of Wyatt Sicks over the last month or so, with him masterminding a trap to get revenge on them by using The Miz as bait, while also questioning who the sixth member of the group is. It remains to be seen what happens in the storyline between the two groups, but the Wyatt Sicks's leader, Bo Dallas, has warned The Miz about the consequences of his actions.