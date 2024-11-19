The Wyatt Sicks' Bo Dallas To The Miz On WWE Raw: 'I'm Sorry For What Happens Next'

On "WWE Raw," Bo Dallas addressed The Miz's deception last week, which led to The Final Testament battering the Wyatt Sicks in a massive brawl. Earlier in the show, The Miz had talked up his portrayal of a changed man, suckering Dallas and the Wyatts, and suggesting the rebirth of his acting career was at hand, while Karrion Kross promised that things were far from over between the factions. Dallas talked treachery during his own vignette, which included clips of his late brother Bray Wyatt and as well as Miz, captured and chained up with the word "LIAR" drawn on his torso. Dallas said that he had tried to give Miz a way out of "the pit" before eerily apologizing for what was coming.

"I tried to warn you. You've damned yourself," Dallas intoned. "I'm sorry for what happens next. You chose this. Your hands will forever be blood-stained crimson-scarlet red because of your actions, and you will lose what matters most." Dallas ended the promo by saying "I never wanted this."

In recent weeks, the Wyatts had become enamored with Miz – Kross and The Final Testament by proxy – and it was made clear after the group had abducted him that this was an act of absolution from Miz' failed promises made to Dallas with "The Miztourage" in his initial run with the promotion. However, Miz appeared free from capture during last week's "Raw" with the reasoning that he had promised to change his ways. Kross then dragged Miz out to the ring, luring the Wyatts in for an eventual ambush, with Miz striking Erick Rowan with a steel chair to kick things off.

