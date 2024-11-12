Wyatt Sicks Left Lying In The Ring For The First Time After Stepping Into WWE Raw Trap

The Wyatt Sicks have been a dominant force in WWE since the moment the first arrived on "WWE Raw," but Monday night, somebody finally got the better of them.

The segment in question began with Karrion Kross finding The Miz backstage, somehow free from his previous abduction by Uncle Howdy's group. Kross pressed Miz on the matter and demanded to know where the Wyatts were before dragging Miz down to the ring. In the ring, he continued to ask for the Wyatts, thus prompting the screens to distort, the lights to go out, and the group to emerge on the apron of the ring face-to-face with The Final Testament.

Advertisement

The groups came together in the ring, not engaging until Miz appeared behind Erick Rowan to drive a steel chair into his back. Kross, Miz, and the Authors of Pain continued to beat down on the Wyatts unrelenting, but as they walked back up the entrance ramp Howdy crawled up the ropes, laughing the ambush off. Miz was previously abducted by the Wyatts as shown in a vignette referencing Bo Dallas' — the man behind Uncle Howdy — ill-fated stint aligned with The Miz alongside Curtis Axel as the "Miztourage," with Dallas teasing that Miz would know the pain he had wrought on others. According to Monday's segment, he got out of that predicament with a simple apology and repentance, but given the way he attacked the group shortly thereafter, there is an unreliability to what he had to say as it relates to the later trap.

Advertisement