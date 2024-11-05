Wyatt Sicks Reveal They Have Abducted A Former WWE Champion In Grainy Raw Video

The Wyatt Sicks were shown to have abducted former WWE Champion The Miz in a cryptic vignette airing during "WWE Raw." The footage started with a flashback to Bo Dallas' days tagging with Curtis Axel as the B-Team, specifically when The Miz brought them into his "Miztourage" and promised stardom to make their families proud — some fans will remember that neither Dallas nor Axel found much success with The Miz before their eventual releases from the promotion.

Advertisement

The Miz was then shown tied to a chair wearing a mask, which was removed to reveal duct tape across his mouth. With the tape removed, Miz immediately pleaded with his captor in Dallas, trying to communicate that there had been a misunderstanding and he wasn't really a part of Karrion Kross' Final Testament stable, believing it to be Kross that Dallas and the Sicks were truly after.

Dallas clarified that it was Miz he wanted, not Kross, and said the former WWE Champion would be cursed and burdened with the pain he had cast upon others through the years. The segment then ended with Dexter Lumis approaching Miz from behind and wrapping his arms around his head. Monday's segment followed an X post from the Wyatt Sicks teasing its issues with Miz, "We will make him understand."

Advertisement