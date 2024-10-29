Video: Karrion Kross Reacts To The Miz's Abduction By Wyatt Sicks On WWE Raw

On this week's episode of "WWE Raw," Karrion Kross demanded that The Miz find Bo Dallas (aka Uncle Howdy) and ask why he's getting involved in The Final Testament's business, or else Kross would break Miz's leg. Miz eventually found Dallas, though not in the way he expected.

After scouring the locker room to no success, Miz later asked The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods if either of them had Dallas' contact information. When Kingston and Woods admitted that they didn't, the former WWE Champion frustratingly returned to his tour bus with his luggage in hand. As Kingston and Woods resumed arguing in the foreground of WWE's video footage, Dallas can be seen forcibly dragging Miz into his bus in the background. Twenty minutes later, Scarlett notified Kross of Miz's abduction.

"By now, he's definitely dead," Kross said in a video posted to X. "...He's dead for sure, I'm not going anywhere."

In a surprising moment, Scarlett emerged as a voice of reason, urging Kross to go look for Miz with her. Begrudgingly, Kross agreed to search for "The A-Lister," though only for a maximum of 10 minutes.

Yes, I have been notified. @WWE

I'll try to find him for 10 minutes and then I'm heading back to the hotel.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7mzoF5w1He — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) October 29, 2024

In recent weeks, The Wyatt Sicks, led by Bo Dallas, have targeted Kross' Final Testament stable, with their most recent attack taking place on last week's episode of "Raw." In doing so, Dallas left Ellering lying in the ring after he applied a Mandible Claw. Meanwhile, Miz fled the scene physically unscathed, but not mentally. Following the Wyatt Sicks' ambush on The Final Testament, Miz attempted to break off his ties with them, to which Kross gave Miz an ultimatum — he could either face the wrath of The Wyatt Sicks or The Final Testament. Ultimately, Miz chose to side with The Final Testament.