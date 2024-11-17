WWE Star Cuts Promo On Wyatt Sicks, Finally Asks Big Question: 'Where's Number Six?'

For several weeks, the Wyatt Sicks, led by Uncle Howdy, has been taunting The Final Testament, led by Karrion Kross. Last week, however, Kross and his allies lured the Wyatt Sicks into a trap that resulted in them being beaten down in the ring. Since then, Kross has continued his attempt to create dissension amongst the group, this time by asking them a major question.

In a new video posted to X, Kross initially focused his attention on Joe Gacy, the former leader of Schism, whom he implored to continue to "play[ing] the role" of a follower behind Uncle Howdy right now. Knowing Gacy to be non-complacent with being in the background, however, Kross foresees him eventually turning on Howdy. To achieve that, Kross warns that Gacy first needs to "get ahead" of Dexter Lumis, who seems to be on track of being the breakout figure of the Wyatt Sicks.

"You know that drawing I did of Cronus eating his kids? That's going to be you and Dexter, one day, but it's not today," Kross said to Gacy. "But you know what you can do today, if you're allowed to speak. I don't know how tight the leash is. I want you to go ask Howdy Doody in his underwear, why it's spelled 'Sicks' instead of 'Six.' Because there's only five of you, so where's number six? Have you figured it out yet? No. Think about it. The devil you know versus the devils you don't."

Like Kross, many pundits have routinely wondered who the sixth member of the Wyatt Sicks is. While some believe it to be the spirit of the late Bray Wyatt, others have spotted clues possibly pointing toward a former associate of Wyatt's – that being Alexa Bliss. As of now, Bliss remains out of action following the birth of her first child, though that hasn't stopped her from teasing a return.