Rhea Ripley Accidentally Sends Liv Morgan To The Elimination Chamber Match On WWE RAW

Liv Morgan is going to WWE Elimination Chamber — thanks in no small part to her old enemy, Rhea Ripley.

Morgan attacked IYO SKY backstage prior to their Elimination Chamber qualifying match on "WWE Raw," after SKY had been talking to Ripley, who herself had just come from the ring after confronting women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. Raquel Rodriguez then took out Ripley when she tried to help SKY. Not only did this attack result in SKY still feeling some discomfort during the match, it also played heavily into the finish.

Despite Rodriguez's attempts to get involved or cause distraction, SKY was not deterred, stopping a powerbomb attempt and double-stomping Morgan's chest on the apron. "The Genius of the Sky" also hit a springboard moonsault off the top rope, but Morgan caught her mid-air with a Codebreaker. Later, SKY hit Morgan with running double knees in the corner and went up for Over The Moonsault, but Rodriguez jumped on the apron as a distraction, allowing Morgan to counter the move. SKY fought back into the match, but as she was delivering a German suplex, Ripley ran down to the ring to take out Rodriguez. However, she hit took a moment to forearm Morgan in the face, allowing Morgan to win via disqualification and advance to the Elimination Chamber match. SKY was disconsolate and Ripley apologetic after the loss.

Ripley and Morgan are coming off a lengthy feud that seemingly ended when Ripley defeated Morgan for the Women's World Championship on "Raw"s Netflix debut in January. SKY, meanwhile, finds herself newly susceptible to tactics like those used by Morgan and Rodriguez, since every other member of Damage CTRL is currently out with injury — though Asuka, at least, may be ready to return sooner rather than later.