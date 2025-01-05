WWE's Kairi Sane Provides Injury Update After Being Pulled From IC Title Tournament

Late in 2024, Kairi Sane was slated to participate in the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, but an arm injury to "The Pirate Princess" prevented her from entering her qualifying match. Saturday evening, Sane provided an update via a series of images posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sane first posted a picture of herself in a hospital gown and blanket, with her arm in a black sling. Despite the apparent injury and series of tubes poking out of her hand, Sane is smiling widely, with a robotic arm emoji serving as the post's sole caption.

Sane later reposted the image and mused that she'll "get an arm of iron." She accompanied the post with a GIF showing the metallic arm of the Terminator sinking into a vat of lava from the film "T2: Judgment Day." As "Terminator" fans will doubtless recall, the arm flashes the camera a thumbs up before becoming fully submerged in flames.

Fans posted their support for "The Pirate Princess," with many wishing her a speedy recovery and a return to form. Others posted GIFs of pop culture's infamous metal arms, such as that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Bucky Barnes and Disney's Captain Hook.

Exact details regarding Sane's injury, including type and severity, remain undisclosed, and no timeline has been provided for her recovery. Sane was written off TV via an attack by the villainous Pure Fusion Collective on the December 16 episode of "WWE Raw." Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY took Sane's place in the Intercontinental Championship tournament, making it to the semifinals before she was knocked off by Lyra Valkyria, who will battle with another member of Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai, to determine the first champion on the January 13 episode of "Raw."