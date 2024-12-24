Kairi Sane Replacement Advances To Semi-Finals Of WWE Women's IC Title Tourney On Raw

After taking out Kairi Sane on the December 16 episode of "WWE Raw," Pure Fusion Collective confronted Adam Pearce and demanded their leader, Sonya Deville, take Sane's place in the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament. However, Pearce informed them that the spot was already filled, and Sane's Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY's music hit immediately after. "The Genius of the Sky" locked up with The Unholy Union's Alba Fyre and Natalya, and stole the victory to progress to tournament semifinals.

Fyre and Natalya were unfazed by SKY's shock tournament entry, and took the fight to Sane's replacement. The Boston crowd watched as Natalya locked in a double Sharpshooter, Fyre stunned with a DDT and a Swanton Bomb, and SKY flew with several springboard maneuvers. The match nearly slipped from SKY after Fyre intercepted an Over the Moonsault attempt from SKY to Natalya, but "The Genius of the Sky" managed to retain her place on the top turnbuckle. SKY struck at Fyre, who fell away to leave Natalya exposed for an Over the Moonsault attempt. SKY's picturesque Moonsault connected, and she scored a pinfall victory on Natalya. Despite their assault on Sane and issues with Damage CTRL, Pure Fusion Collective did not interfere in Monday's triple threat in any way.

With her victory, SKY joined an esteemed club of Intercontinental Championship tournament semifinalists. Her Damage CTRL stablemate, Dakota Kai, is expected to take on Pure Fusion Collective member Zoey Stark in a tournament semifinals match at a currently undisclosed date. SKY will face former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria in another tournament semifinals match at a similarly undisclosed date. There are no further details regarding tournament semifinals or finals at this time.

There is currently no further news on Sane's condition, and she has yet to reappear on WWE programming after Pure Fusion Collective's brutal attack.