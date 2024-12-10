WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Results, 12/9 Raw

A former NXT Women's Champion is joining Dakota Kai as a semifinalist in the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament. On the December 9 episode of "WWE Raw," Lyra Valkyria was ushered into her triple threat match by rhythmic "woos" from Wichita, Kansas, and with the crowd behind her, she soared to victory against a merciless Ivy Nile and a scrappy Zelina Vega to advance to tournament semifinals.

Monday's tournament match began in sheer chaos. As soon as the bell rang, Vega dropkicked Nile to the outside, only to narrowly escape a roll-up pin attempt by Valkyria. Vega nearly had the match won and away with when she connected a 6-1-9 onto Valkyria, but Nile had recovered enough to pull Vega off the apron with a vengeance. No one women held the advantage in the match-up for too long. For every hold Nile had, Valkyria had a roll-up counter. For every pin attempt made by either woman, Vega answered with some signature aerial offense.

The tide was never truly in one competitor's favor, even in the final moments of match. Vega interrupted Valkyria and Nile's sequence of suplexes with a Code Red, and attempted to pin Nile for the victory. Valkyria broke up the pin attempt, and connected with a Night Wing to level Vega for the win. Wichita continued their melody of "woos" as Valkyria celebrated a momentous step to becoming the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Valkyria is now expected to move forward in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament. Dakota Kai's semifinals opponent will be picked from the victor of a Triple Threat between Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Kayden Carter. A match between Alba Fyre, Natalya, and Kairi Sane will decide Valkyria's semifinals opponent at a later date. Information regarding the finals, including date and location, has yet to be disclosed.