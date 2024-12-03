WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Results, 12/2 Raw

Last Monday, "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced the brand new Women's Intercontinental Championship (though admittedly, he did so before the cameras started rolling). This week, the tournament to crown the new champion began — first with the official release of the bracket prior to air time, then on the broadcast, where Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai became the first woman to advance after defeating former women's tag team champion Katana Chance (technically making her "Raw" singles debut, as she had only previously competed in tag matches and battle royals for the red brand) and New Fusion Collective member Shayna Baszler in a triple threat match.

All three women looked like they had a shot to advance to the next round, especially when Baszler locked Kai into the Kirifuda Clutch. Kai was moments from tapping out when she managed to escape — just as Chance was coming down with a 450 Splash, which hit Baszler and caused her to roll out of the ring. Kai then took advantage, hitting Chance with the GTK (Go To Kick) for the win.

The victory potentially sets up Kai to take on Raquel Rodriguez in the semifinals, should Rodriguez herself advance; Rodriguez and her partner, Liv Morgan, defeated Kai's Damage CTRL partners in the opening match, and Morgan will defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month. Meanwhile, the tournament continues next week with a match that will see Zelina Vega take on Lyra Valkyria and Ivy Nile.