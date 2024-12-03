WWE Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament Bracket Revealed Ahead Of Raw

The tournament to crown the first Women's Intercontinental Champion in WWE history begins on "WWE Raw" on Monday. Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced the tournament bracket, via a graphic, on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the show. The tournament will see 12 women compete for the opportunity to become champion. Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Katana Chance will face off in a match on Monday night, according to Fightful Select. Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Kayden Carter will compete in a triple threat match on the same side of the bracket.

Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and Ivy Nile will have a match on the opposite side of the bracket, and another triple threat match will feature Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya. Outside of Monday's first triple threat match, the dates for the others matches are not yet known. The graphic also does not note when the final will take place. The women of "WWE SmackDown" are in the midst of a tournament to crown the first ever Women's United States Champion, which will be awarded at Saturday Night's Main Event.

[https://x.com/TripleH/status/1863743752059359526/photo/1]