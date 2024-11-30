Michin Advances To Semi-Finals Of Women's US Title Tournament On WWE SmackDown

Michin has moved on to the semi-finals of the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament after defeating Lash Legend and Piper Niven on "WWE SmackDown." Meta-Four's Legend was added to the match after Jade Cargill was taken out by a mystery attacker on last week's "SmackDown."

Chelsea Green was at ringside in support of tag team partner Niven and got involved in the match and attempted, at one point, to take Michin out, but B-Fab ran down the ramp and ran Green off. Niven was distracted by Green being taken out and caught a big boot from Legend. Legend hit a chokeslam on Niven, but the former tag team champion kicked out.

Legend started arguing with the referee and Michin tried to take her down, but Legend countered with a powerbomb. Niven hit a rolling senton to both women, but Michin broke up the count. Legend got Piper on her back for the Lash Extension to end the match, but Michin broke things up with a senton and pinned Niven to advance in the tournament.

Michin will face the winner of next week's triple threat match betwween Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Elektra Lopez in the semi-finals of the tournament. On the other side of the bracket, Green will face Bayley. The final of the Women's United States Championship will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14.