WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/29 - Carmelo Hayes Collides With Cody Rhodes, Men's WarGames Advantage Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 29, 2024, coming to you from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah!

Carmelo Hayes will be competing in his first televised match since unsuccessfully challenging LA Knight for the United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 as he collides with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in non-title action. Following a tense verbal confrontation with former friend Kevin Owens during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown", Rhodes encountered Hayes backstage and the two found themselves involved in a heated confrontation with the former having overheard the latter talking about him.

Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and CM Punk will be going head-to-head with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in the Men's WarGames match tomorrow night at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Before they all come face-to-face inside the two rings and steel cage, Jey and Jacob will be squaring off with each other to determine which of their team gets the advantage of sending members in first. Meanwhile, Reigns will be having a chat with Punk tonight after Paul Heyman revealed him to be the fifth member of their team last week.

The next competitor to advance in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's United States Championship will be revealed tonight, as Michin takes on Piper Niven and Lash Legend in a Triple Threat Match. As of writing, Chelsea Green and Bayley have both advanced to the next round of the tournament having each won Triple Threat matches of their own over the course of the last couple weeks.

Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura will be returning to action for the first time since his return to WWE on the November 15 episode of "SmackDown" ahead of his United States Championship match against titleholder LA Knight tomorrow night as he goes one-on-one with Andrade.