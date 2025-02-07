Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair Set For Elimination Chamber Qualifiers On WWE SmackDown

Two more women will advance to the Elimination Chamber match on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" live from Memphis, Tennessee, guaranteeing themselves a shot at a title opportunity at WrestleMania. "SmackDown" commentators Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore announced two Chamber qualifier matches in a video posted to WWE's X (formerly Twitter) account: Alexa Bliss will return to singles action against Candice LeRae, while Bianca Belair takes on Piper Niven.

Bliss returned to the company after a two-year hiatus to a massive reaction at the Royal Rumble, where she entered the match at #21. Her last singles match came at the same event two years prior, when she took on Belair for what was then known as the "Raw" Women's Championship. Liv Morgan is the only other competitor to have qualified for this year's six-woman Elimination Chamber match thus far, after Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley accidentally got IYO SKY disqualified on "WWE Raw."

In addition to the Chamber qualifying matches, it was previously announced that both Royal Rumble winners, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, will appear on the show to further address just which champions they'll challenge at WrestleMania. Uso appeared on "Raw" on Monday to go face-to-face with GUNTHER, and Flair appeared on both "Raw" and "WWE NXT" to see Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and NXT Women's Champion Giulia before heading to WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton on the blue brand.