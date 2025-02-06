Report: Big Reaction To Alexa Bliss' WWE Royal Rumble Return Got Hollywood's Attention

The Royal Rumble often throws up a number of surprises, with a major one at the 2025 edition of the Royal Rumble being the appearance of Alexa Bliss in the women's Rumble match. The fans reacted positively to her long-awaited return, as she had been away from WWE for two years, and it seems that their reaction has also caught the attention of Hollywood.

"PW Insider" has reported that the ovation Bliss received upon her entrance has caught the attention of the Hollywood world. The report has attributed it to WWE now being on Netflix, with the entertainment world seemingly keen to cast WWE stars in their movies and TV shows. Bliss has been a part of a few TV shows and movies, which include the likes of "Punky Brewster" and "Fight Like A Girl."

Bliss, who had last wrestled on WWE television in January 2023 at that year's edition of the Royal Rumble, entered this year's Rumble at #21 and lasted just over 11 minutes in the match. She was reportedly a last-minute addition to the match, as she was not penciled in as late as Friday due to contract negotiations with WWE, but eventually replaced Shotzi in the match.

Bliss will be a part of the blue brand and could join the Wyatt Sicks faction. The Wyatt Sicks was moved to the blue brand as part of WWE's Transfer Window, but they have not been featured on WWE television over the last few weeks, rumored to be due to an injury to one of their members.