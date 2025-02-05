Backstage News On Alexa Bliss' New WWE Brand Following Royal Rumble Return

After making her shock return as the #21 entrant into the Women's Royal Rumble over the weekend following a two-year absence, there is news on where Alexa Bliss will land on WWE TV. PWInsider Elite confirmed on Wednesday that Bliss will be part of "WWE SmackDown" on Fridays, after the outlet reported Tuesday there were creative pitches for Bliss on the blue brand. Notably, the Wyatt Sicks were moved to "SmackDown" from "WWE Raw" during the transfer window in mid-January.

Bliss returned at the Rumble after renegotiating her contract. Fightful Select confirmed that Bliss and WWE had been far apart in negotiations as of Friday's rehearsal for the match, and Bliss wasn't originally planned for the Rumble. The two sides figured out the deal, and Bliss was added to the match in the spot intended for Shotzi. Bliss entered the match to a massive crowd reaction, and appeared on the stage wearing a "Fiend Forever" jacket and carrying a new, updated version of the Lily doll, which eagle-eyed fans noticed had the number six stitched into one of its eyes.

Her involvement with the Wyatt Sicks had been heavily rumored since the faction's debut in June of last year after she worked with the late Bray Wyatt throughout 2020. Since moving to "SmackDown," the group hasn't been featured on TV. It was not Bliss' contract keeping them out of action, however, but rather one of the faction's members sustaining an injury, though just who hasn't been confirmed.