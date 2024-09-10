WWE's Rhea Ripley To Critics Of Her Stinkface Spot: 'Shut Up'

This past March at a WWE Live Event, Rhea Ripley went one-on-one with Nia Jax, and during the match "Mami" paid tribute to WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi by giving Jax the iconic "stinkface" in the corner of the ring. The video of the former Women's World Champion performing Rikishi's famous signature move generated over 10 million views on Ripley's Instagram, and nearly 4 million views on WWE's YouTube. Ripley reflected on her "stinkface" spot with Jax in an interview with "Ring the Belle," where she responded to those who criticized her for the move.

"Shut up. Shut up. Honestly, like, it's real funny because I get criticism for every single little thing that I do. But you see the men doing this and you're like, yeah, that looks cool, amazing. Tiffany Stratton does this the other week and they're like, oh my god, I love you, Tiffany. Oh my God, you're so sexy, please do that to me. But when I do it, there's a problem? Why? You're just mad that I'm popular, that's why."

Following Ripley's viral "stinkface" moment, Becky Lynch was among those who criticized "Mami" for doing the spot, stating that it "f*****g sucks," and she felt that it was a poor representation of everything she's fought to change in women's wrestling.

