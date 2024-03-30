Becky Lynch Harshly Criticizes Rhea Ripley's Recent Viral Moment At WWE Live Event

Becky Lynch has taken issue with her rival, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, after her "stinkface" spot from a live event last weekend. Ripley was filmed during her match against Nia Jax landing the move popularized by Rikishi, prompting a viral reaction on social media from fans and wrestlers alike. But her WrestleMania 40 opponent, Lynch, isn't one to share that excitement.

Advertisement

WWE's cameras captured Rhea Ripley hitting Nia Jax with the stink face last night. pic.twitter.com/hAtayNheUZ — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 24, 2024

That just sucks that we're talking about that," Lynch told "WrestlingNews.co". "When I think of the amount of women that were at one stage, fighting against that treatment, like, that was what they were forced to do in two-minute matches. Maybe I'm just stuffy and jaded because this is the stuff that I had to fight against." Lynch acknowledged that the spot was popular among fans, but argued that was part of the problem. She reasoned that it takes away from the art of wrestling and the work conducted in the ring, putting stock into looks and physique after fighting so long for that not to be the case.

Advertisement

"We continue to [post it on social media] and even the company does and pushes that, then that is the stuff that gets over and then I'm not taken seriously for what I do in the ring, and for the person that I am in the mind that I have. It's just about my body. It's about how it looks," Lynch continued. "And it's about fulfilling a bunch of men's fantasies out there in the crowd, and it becomes not about the art it becomes about that. I've fought so long to change that and so I kind of go when I'm talking about that, and when I'm forced to answer about that, I go that just f**king sucks. That just f**king sucks.