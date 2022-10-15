Big Change To On-Screen Roles For Matt Hardy And Private Party In AEW

Matt Hardy has had a lot of monikers over the course of his illustrious career. At various points, he's been Xtreme, Version 1, Broken, Woken, Unkillable, and Big Money. But after the latest episode of "AEW Rampage," he's a Firm man now.

As of late, Hardy has been trying to get Private Party's contracts released by La Faction Ingobernable. The group led by Andrade El Idolo and Rush retained control of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen's services when the faction transitioned from the Hardy Family Office to the Andrade Family Office. However, on the October 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Stokely Hathaway revealed that The Firm had purchased the team's contracts from LFI. The Sensei of Mattitude was more than willing to fight for his young companions' freedom, but "All Ego" Ethan Page insisted that they fight for themselves. Kassidy stepped up, although Page required that Hardy's contract was on the line as well.

When Friday rolled around, it was Kassidy versus Page. If Kassidy won, Private Party would be released from their contracts with The Firm. If Page won, The Firm would acquire Hardy's contract. While the young high flyer put up a great effort, it wasn't enough to overcome "All Ego" and the Ego's Edge. With that victory, MJF's faction-on-retainer consisting of Page, W. Morrissey, Lee Moriarty, and The Ass Boys, I mean, The Gunn Club, has officially gained three more members. It's unclear what The Firm's mastermind Hathaway has in store for the legendary Hardy or the up-and-coming team he's had under his wing, but we're likely to find out on this week's special Tuesday night edition of "AEW Dynamite" from Cincinnati.