Matt Hardy On How He Deals With AEW Not Using Him As Much As He'd Like

Matt Hardy has revealed how he handles not being used on AEW TV as much as perhaps he'd like to be. Hardy is one of many veterans AEW has to help get younger talent over. AEW stars such as Private Party have praised Hardy for being a mentor behind the scenes.

AEW has begun a new storyline where Hardy is trying to get back in Private Party's good graces, as the team has been taken advantage of by Rush and Jose The Assistant. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Hardy said opportunities such as the current story he's a part of now softens the blow of not appearing on "Dynamite" or "Rampage" as much.

"I'm okay with it in the big scheme of things," Hardy said. "First and foremost, I love working with AEW. I love working with Tony Khan, he is such an easy boss, and he's very, very generous in many ways. There's ideas I have, and we have a huge roster, so TV time is thin for a lot of people, and we kind of cycle in and cycle out, but I'm okay with it. I feel I'm in important positions and whenever I'm put in a position, I'm put in a position to succeed, which is something that didn't happen in my last run in WWE."

AEW was forced to pivot when it came to Hardy's direction. That's because his brother, Jeff, was charged with DUI back in June. This derailed future plans for Matt and Jeff as a team, as AEW has required Jeff to complete a treatment program before he can return to work.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.