Isiah Kassidy Opines On Whether Matt Hardy Helped Private Party

Private Party has been a fixture in AEW since 2019, and were considered two of the promotion's rising stars in the beginning. On the October 9, 2019 episode of "AEW Dynamite" Private Party scored an upset win over The Young Bucks to advance in a tournament to determine the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions, seemingly cementing their status. However, many believe the team peaked at that moment and has since lost momentum, and some point to AEW having Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen align with Matt Hardy as the beginning of their stagnation in terms of relevancy in the tag team division.

During an interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, Kassidy cleared the air on how he feels about Matt Hardy's involvement with the team.

"I think it helped 100%," Kassidy said. "You know, a lot of people on the Internet, they're gonna say, 'Man, Private Party, their career went down because of Matt Hardy,' but me personally, and I'm pretty sure I can speak for Quen as well, I feel like Matt Hardy helped us a lot." Kassidy noted that Matt was great to have around when the cameras stopped rolling, helping Kassidy and Quen prepare for matches and giving advice on how to stay in a good mental space while dealing with the highs and lows of the wrestling business, and Kassidy continues to believe that Hardy's tutelage can take him to the promised land.

"Matt Hardy is my guy," Kassidy said. "I would love for him to take us under his wing, because eventually I want to be in the Hardys' place. I want to have a career exactly like them."