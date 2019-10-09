Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Commentary welcomes us to tonight's show and runs down the matches, including Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin to determine the next number one contender for the AEW World Title.

- Vignette for The Young Bucks and Private Party. Bucks say they are the best in the world and have to continue to prove it. Private Party feels like they have to prove themselves and beating Matt and Nick is a good way to start things off in AEW.

The Young Bucks vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Team Tournament Match)

Nick and Kassidy get things rolling, lots of reversals, Kassidy able to avoid a superkick. They stare at each other for a moment, Nick throws his gum. Matt tagged in and they hit a flurry of double team moves on both Kassidy and Quen. Matt lands a double ax handle off the top rope, Nick back in and double stomps Kassidy's arm. Nick sends Quen off the apron. They try for a double suplex, Kassidy lands on his feet and dumps Matt out to the floor. Kassidy ends up on the apron, kicks away Nick and hits an asai moonsault on Matt. Quen tagged in and hits a massive springboard crossbody. Quen with a suicide dive, crossbody, senton, and a fosbury flop going from side-to-side out of the ring to the floor on each opponent! He brings Nick back into the ring and goes for a pin, two.

Young Bucks with double superkicks on Quen and then Kassidy. Nick with a bit of a bloody nose. Matt tries for a sunset powerbomb off the apron, Kassidy hangs on, but Matt runs with Kassidy all the way to the ramp and powerbombs him there! Quen alone in the ring, powerbomb/sliced bread combo. Nick goes into the sharpshooter, but Quen pulls himself to the ropes. Crowd very much into this match, a lot have been on their feet once things picked up. Young Bucks really controlling the pace at the moment. Nick with a double foot stomp on Quen as he was bent backwards over Matt's knees. Nick tries for a superkick, Quen blocks it and throws his foot into Matt. Nick goes for a suicide dive at Quen, Quen side steps him and Nicks goes out of the ring. Quen looks to tag out, but Nick pulls Kassidy off the apron. Matt with a spear, cover, two.

Quen is able to find a window and finally tag out. Kassidy with a dropkick on both Bucks, kips up, but sells his back injury. Double hurricanrana on both opponents. Private Party attempts a double team move, but Matt ends up landing multiple german suplexes on Kassidy, then a double german suplex on both opponent. Goes for the cover, two-count. Young Bucks hit a buckle bomb/kick to the back of the head. Matt with another sharpshooter on Kassidy, Quen gets knocked out on the floor. Kassidy tries to get to the ropes, but Nick flies with a springboard facebuster and hits a moonsault on Quen on the outside. Matt really locks it in again, but Kassidy is able to claw his way to the rope.

Blind tag by Quen, Matt and Nick have some miscommunication. Quen drops Matt, then hits a hurricanrana on Nick sending him off the second rope right into a cutter by Kassidy! Quen goes for a huge shooting star press, cover, 1-2-no! Crowd thought that was it, people still standing for this one. Matt is able to almost setup the Meltzer Diver, Kassidy yanks down Nick, Quen with the sneaky roll-up for the 1-2-3!

Winners: Private Party via Pinfall to advance in the tournament.

- Post-match, Private Party celebrate in the crowd.

- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho heads out to the ring with Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana, and Jake Hager. Jericho says last week's AEW Dynamite was the highest rated premiere on TNT and it was all because of him. Jericho then introduces each of his stablemates. Says Guevara is one of the most talented in the ring at his age, and he's...on Jericho's list. Jericho says Santana and Ortiz are nastier than they've ever been, back ally brutes...and they made the list. Jericho with a "Viva la Raza," today is Eddie Guerrero's birthday.

Finally, he introduces Hager, crowd with a "We The People!" chant, Jericho says that was a stupid idea by creative, it's dead and buried. Jericho praises Hager's MMA work, says he's the toughest in AEW. Jericho introduces the stable as The Inner Circle. Jericho moves on to Cody, he says he doesn't like Cody nor his family. He calls Dusty Rhodes a jerk, and says he'll kick Dustin Rhodes' ass later tonight. Jericho then says he's going to beat the "ever-living s---" (doesn't get censored) out of Cody at AEW Full Gear on November 9.

- Jimmy Havoc says tonight is the biggest opportunity of his life when he takes on Darby Allin at a chance to become the number one contender to the AEW World Title.

Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc (Number One Contender Match for the AEW World Title)

Allin looks for a handshake to get things started, back and forth action, each try for an early pinfall attempt. Havoc spits at Allin, but Allin hits a high-elevation arm drag off the top rope. Dropkick by Allin, Havoc ends up on the apron. They swing at each other, Havoc grabs Allin and hits a suplex down to the floor! Back in the ring, Havoc goes for a pin, two.

Allin gets dropped, Havoc bends back Allin's hand and then bites it. Havoc continues to work the arm, Allin with a kick to the face, back elbow, goes for another, but Havoc reverses it into a sleeper hold, lifting Allin off the mat. Havoc then locks in the sleeper hold again but transitions into a suplex. Havoc in full control of the match, tiger driver '98, cover, Allin grabs the bottom rope. Allin with a crucifix pin, two. Havoc then just stops away at Allin's face. Havoc looks for the ripcord lariat, but Allin bites his finger. Allin with a flipping stunner, coffin drop off the top rope hits! 1-2-3.

Winner: Darby Allin via pinfall and will face Chris Jericho for the title on next week's AEW Dynamite.