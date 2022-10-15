AEW Trios Title Defense For Death Triangle Added To 10/18 Dynamite

Since Penta El Zero Meido, Rey Fenix, and Pac formed Death Triangle in March 2020, the trio has made quite an impact in AEW. The Lucha Bros (Penta and Fenix) went on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and Pac became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door. Last month, Death Triangle won the AEW World Trios Championships. Now we know who will step up to challenge Death Triangle next.

After Orange Cassidy defeated Pac for the All-Atlantic Championship at "Dynamite'" on Wednesday, The Best Friends made a backstage appearance on last night's "Rampage." They were on the stairs, and you know what that means — they were calling someone out. Trent Beretta said: "I'm thinking we get some gold for all the boys." They issued the challenge, and now it's official: The Best Friends will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships on a special Tuesday episode of "Dynamite" next week.

It's the next chapter in the Death Triangle/Best Friends rivalry. The two groups met on the first "Dynamite" after All Out, when Death Triangle won the vacant Trios Championships. Then Pac used underhanded tactics to successfully defend his All-Atlantic Championship in matches against Cassidy and Beretta before Cassidy beat Pac for the title in a subsequent meeting.

In addition to the Trios Title match, Tuesday night's edition of "Dynamite also features bouts with the Ring of Honor World Championship, AEW World Championship, and Interim AEW Women's World Championship on the line.