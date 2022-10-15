Chris Jericho ROH World Title Defense Set For 10/18 AEW Dynamite

Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho will be defending his title on this Tuesday night's "Dynamite" against Dalton Castle.

During Friday night's episode of "Rampage", Jericho, along with fellow Jericho Appreciation Society members "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Anna Jay A.S. made their way to the ring to celebrate Garcia's homecoming to the group. Garcia was adamant he is a sports entertainer and said he learned his lesson before Jericho got on the mic and said that he is the greatest ROH World Champion of all time. Challenging Jericho's declaration, Castle headed to the ring, flanked by The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate).

"To see that championship around your waist," Castle said. "You're a stupid, naive, silly little goose. It makes me sick. I broke my back for that championship, and I'm willing to break yours to give that title and all these viewers what they deserve: a champion they can be proud of ... These lights stay on because my heart beats."

Castle went on to formally challenge Jericho to a title match, to which Jericho accepted and stated the "Ring of Jericho Era" was upon us.

Jericho won the title from Claudio Castagnoli during the special Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" on September 21. Castle was crowned ROH World Champion after he defeated Cody Rhodes at ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view in 2017. He is also a former ROH World Television Champion and currently holds the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship with The Boys.