Dalton Castle defeated Dragon Lee to become the new ROH World Television Championship over the weekend. Lee held the title for 133 days.

ROH TV aired on local Sinclair stations, NESN, CHARGE, and STADIUM. The episode streams on Monday on FITE.

Dalton Castle is a former ROH World Champion and former ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champion (with The Boys 1 and 2). This is his first run with the ROH TV Title.

Although not officially announced, it’s likely he’ll defend the title at the upcoming ROH Final Battle PPV on December 11. Four matches have officially been announced.

Back in July, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor joined The Wrestling Inc. Daily to reflect on Castle’s evolution in ROH.

“Dalton Castle, regardless of the quirks, regardless of the mannerisms, regardless of the aura he puts out,” Taylor began. “He kind of puts you off into thinking he’s this goofy guy, but when you really look at it, he’s one of the most legitimate competitors and one of the most legitimate athletes in the company. And he’s proven that by becoming Ring of Honor World Champion, which is something so many people have never gotten the chance to do. He’s reached the top of that mountain.”