The ROH World Tag Team Titles match is now official for Final Battle.

It was announced today that new ROH World Tag Team Champions The OGK (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) will defend their titles against The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe, Jay Briscoe).

The OGK won the straps from La Facción Ingobernable at Sunday’s ROH Honor For All event. They were interviewed after the match but interrupted by The Briscoes, who proposed a match at Final Battle. ROH has since made the match official.

The Briscoes, who are the current GCW Tag Team Champions, will be looking to land their 12th reign with the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

On a related note, ROH has added “End Of An Era” as the tagline for Final Battle. This will be the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022.

ROH “Final Battle: End Of An Era” will take place on Saturday, December 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Tickets are on sale now at this link. Below is the current announced card for the pay-per-view:

ROH World Title Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow or Trish Adora or Allysin Kay or Mandy Leon vs. Rok-C (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. The OGK (c)

Grudge Match

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King