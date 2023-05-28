Matt Hardy Gains Ethan Page's AEW Contract After Double Or Nothing Win

During the AEW Double or Nothing Buy In, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and HOOK defeated "All Ego" Ethan Page and former AEW Tag Team Champions The Gunns. With tonight's win, Matt now gets control of Page's AEW contract. The match ended after HOOK tapped out Page with the Redrum. Since Isiah Kassidy was injured, HOOK took his place. Matt had made the replacement announcement during this past week's "AEW Rampage."

It wasn't too long ago when Page controlled Hardy's AEW contract as well as Private Party's contracts. It all started when on the October 12, 2022 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Stokely Hathaway revealed that The Firm purchased Private Party's contracts. A few days later, on the October 15, 2022, edition of "Rampage," it was Page vs. Kassidy with Hardy's contract on the line and Kassidy lost.

On the April 12 edition of "Dynamite," Page and the other members of The Firm attacked Kassidy, HOOK, and Matt until Jeff made his return and saved them. The feud would later go to the Hardy Compound. During the May 5 episode of "Rampage," a Firm Deletion cinematic match happened, in which The Hardys, HOOK, and Kassidy defeated Big Bill, Page, Lee Moriarty, and Stokely Hathaway. With that win, Matt and Kassidy finally got their contracts back.

Other matches slated for tonight's AEW pay-per-view include MJF defending the AEW World Championship against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin, and Jamie Hayter defending the AEW Women's Championship against Toni Storm. Ongoing live results of Double Or Nothing are available here.