Matt Hardy Continues To Tease Big Change In His AEW Character

On the latest episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about his current situation with AEW star Ethan Page and The Firm.

"There is no doing right by Ethan Page," Hardy said. "I toe the line and do what he asks because he has fined Private Party before. They don't deserve to be punished or reprimanded because I'm stepping out of line because I'm an old man. That's what he's done, he knows that he can kind of use that against me. So, I actually saved him from being eliminated in the Battle Royale and Twist of Fated a guy he was putting over the top and he decided to fine Private Party again. So he's taking it out on them again when I saved his a** and did exactly what he asked me to do. It's a lose-lose situation.

"I just have to keep working and find us a way out and I will when it's all said and done I will find myself and the Hardy Party a way out of this situation."

During the podcast, Hardy also continued to tease the return of his "Broken" character. Hardy first debuted the gimmick in 2016, while he was in Impact Wrestling.

"It definitely feels like something is about to emerge from within me and I'm going to let it. I'm not going to hold it in this time. I'm not going to fight it, man. I'll indulge my condition."

