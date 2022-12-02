Matt Hardy Discusses AEW Feud With Ethan Page That Has Fans Buzzing

For the past month, Matt Hardy has been feuding with The Firm's Ethan Page in AEW. And despite fans being a tad skeptical from the jump, their story has started to receive plenty of positive attention. As it happens, Hardy and Page are largely creatively responsible for the feud — and most recently, their backstage segment on the latest episode of "AEW Dark" has gotten even more people talking. Hardy's longtime associates Private Party, consisting of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, now find themselves in Page's crosshairs. This means the former Impact World Champion will have to be a little more careful when it comes to attempting to undermine The Firm going forward. But, was that always supposed to be the case?

"This whole story has been us kind of figuring out things as we go along," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "We've been given a lot of freedom and we wanted to do something a little more serious where there's jeopardy on someone in the angle. Now the jeopardy is going to be on Private Party." What makes this more interesting is the bond he shares with Kassidy and Quen, voicing that he wants to see them do well. Still in their 20s, Private Party remain relatively new to this sort of national stage, having signed with AEW in 2019 after spending a handful of years on the independent circuit.

"I really love those guys," he continued. "I really feel like they're my legacy in a lot of ways. Whatever they become, I'm going to be held responsible for it, so it's very important to me that they do well. But once Ethan starts saying now he's going to take out his frustrations on them, we kind of move up a gear to the next level."