AEW Dark Live Coverage (11/29) - Matt Hardy And Private Party Vs. The Wingmen, Brian Cage Vs. Tony Deppen, Zack Clayton In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on November 29, 2022!

A huge trios match is set for tonight, as The Firm's Matt Hardy and Private Party will go head-to-head with Ryan Nemeth, "Pretty" Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi of The Wingmen. Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy and Marq Quen have been reluctant members of The Firm after Kassidy fell short to Page in a match on "Rampage" several weeks ago and secured their fate. While they have acted in defiance on several occasions, Page has kept them in their place and informed them of the contest on last week's show.

Two other trios matches will also be held tonight, as QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter of The Factory will be squaring off with Ryan Mooney, Justin Corino, and Steven Josifi. The former, along with teammates, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto, have been dominating "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" over the past few weeks, and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker and Ring of Honor Pure Champion Daniel Garcia look to continue to rack up wins as they take on Jack Tomlinson, LSG and "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams.

In addition, The Embassy's Brian Cage will be in action, as he faces ROH star Tony Deppen. "The Reality" Zack Clayton hopes to continue his winning streak tonight when he goes one-on-one with Chris Wylde. Submission specialist Angelico will also be taking on Japanese star Hagane Shinno in his AEW debut. In the women's division, Emi Sakura will be squaring off with Tiara James, and Hikaru Shida goes head-to-head with Layla Luciano.