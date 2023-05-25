Injury Forces Change To Trios Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

A trios match set for this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view has been altered. Due to Isiah Kassidy being out injured, HOOK will team up with Matt and Jeff Hardy against The Firm's Ethan Page and The Gunns. PWInsider revealed the change was announced by Matt Hardy during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage" at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier this week, Kassidy posted a picture of himself wearing a neck brace on social media.