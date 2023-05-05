AEW Rampage Live Coverage (05/05) - Firm Deletion Match, Mark Briscoe Vs. Preston Vance, Jade Cargill In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on May 5, 2023, coming to you from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland at a special start time of 6:30 PM ET!

After months of animosity, The Hardys, Isiah Kassidy, and FTW Champion HOOK will collide with The Firm in a Firm Deletion Match at The Hardy Compound. The issues between the two parties have been well documented, with Matt Hardy and Kassidy having been trapped in a contract with The Firm for several months before deciding they had enough.

Preston Vance hasn't been seen in an AEW ring since coming up short to Konosuke Takeshita on the March 10 episode of "Rampage". Tonight, he will be making his return as he collides with Mark Briscoe. Mark has been racking up wins in both singles and tag team competition over the past few months against the likes of The Varsity Athletes, The Firm, and Jay Lethal.

El Hijo del Vikingo will be joining forces with reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers to take on the trio of QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Aaron Solo. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Vikingo will surely be looking for retribution tonight after Hobbs (with some help from Marshall and Solo) eliminated them from the Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royale this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite".

Additionally, TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in action against an opponent who has yet to be named. Cargill's most recent match occurred on the April 26 edition of " Dynamite", during which she successfully retained her title against longtime foe Taya Valkyrie to bring her undefeated streak up to 56-0.

We are live! Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur greet audiences at home as El Hijo del Vikingo, The Lucha Brothers, QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs and Aaron Solo are all waiting in the ring.