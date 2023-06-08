Britt Baker, Skye Blue Among Participants In #1 Contender's Four-Way On AEW Rampage

The next challenger for Toni Storm's "AEW" Women's World Championship will be decided on Friday's "AEW Rampage" where Dr. Britt Baker, Syke Blue, Nyla Rose, and Mercedes Martinez will square off in a four-way match. The winner of the bout will challenge Storm for her title on the June 14 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

The No. 1 contender's match was announced by Storm on this week's "Dynamite," where she sent out a stern warning to her potential challenger. Through a backstage promo she pointed out that the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion, Riho, was crowned at the exact venue of next week's show, the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., where the premiere episode of AEW's flagship show aired on October 2, 2019.

As such, Storm plans to leave a lasting legacy with a successful title defense at the place where the championship was inaugurated.

"The winner is going to be facing the greatest AEW women's champion that ever lived," Storm declared.

Since defeating Jamie Hayter for the title at Double or Nothing, Storm has already had two title defenses, albeit at non-televised events. Incidentally, Blue was a part of both matches, which could be a sign of AEW management's growing faith in the young wrestler. She has previously challenged for the TBS Championship and ROH World Women's Championship, however, has yet to receive an AEW Women's World Championship shot on television. All that could change next week.

Besides the women's four-way match, the confirmed lineup for Friday's "Rampage" includes The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. Spanish Announce Project, and Lucha Bros and Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill. Also, Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action, according to AEW's social media accounts.