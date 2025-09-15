Andrade Responds To WWE Release: 'Thank You'

This past Saturday, former Men's Speed Champion and AEW star Andrade was released from WWE. The 35-year-old was moved to WWE's alumni page with 18 months still remaining on his contract.

When Andrade's release was first reported, it was noted that he had not been backstage at "WWE SmackDown" for several weeks, with many talent in the company being unsure why he was leaving. That said, shortly after the news broke, the "Wrestling Observer Radio" revealed that Andrade had been sent home by WWE at a TV taping due to disciplinary reasons that were not related to drugs, alcohol or his recent split with his ex-wife Charlotte Flair. Despite Andrade's firing reportedly not being a "mutual decision," the former "SmackDown" star took to social media on Monday to thank WWE for his most recent run over the last year and a half.

Andrade first re-joined WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble after it was speculated that he intentionally started a backstage fight in AEW with Sammy Guevara so he could be fired and return to the Connecticut-based promotion. Additionally, before signing with AEW in 2021, Andrade was initially granted his release by WWE after being creatively frustrated with the company. He's also broken WWE's wellness policy on two occasions, first in January 2020 when he was suspended for 30 days, and once again after returning in 2024, but his second violation was not publicized until now.

Andrade being released also affected recent creative plans, as he and Rey Fenix were originally lined up to face the Wyatt Sicks instead of The Street Profits at WWE Clash In Paris for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Andrade's last match with the company was at WWE SummerSlam when he competed in the Six Pack Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the tag titles.