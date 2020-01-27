WWE United States Champion Andrade is reportedly being suspended by WWE for his first violation of the Wellness Policy, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Andrade was reportedly informed of the suspension on Monday morning. There's no word yet on what substance he tested positive for.

Andrade retained his title over Humberto Carrillo during the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show on Sunday. They had a rematch on tonight's RAW, which saw Zelina Vega interfere to force the disqualification.

WWE wrote Andrade out of the storylines in the post-match angle on tonight's RAW as Carrillo dropped him on the exposed concrete with his own Hammerlock DDT.

Andrade will be gone for 30 days. WWE should officially announce the suspension soon.

As noted, Bobby Roode and Primo Colon were suspended for WWE Wellness Policy violations back in December. They were also suspended for 30 days.

Stay tuned for updates on Andrade's suspension.

Peter Brust contributed to this article.