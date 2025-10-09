WWE ID Talent Choosing Not To Renew Contract

It's been nearly a year since WWE first launched their WWE ID program for independent wrestlers, and at least initially, there was very little turnover. That's changed in the last few months however, with Freedom Ramsay announcing his departure from the program in March, without revealing whether he decided to leave or was released, while WWE let go of ID talents Ice Williams, Jordan Oasis, and Aaron Roberts in August.

Now, arguably one of the more notable names of the ID program has announced they'll be departing, after wrestler Zayda Steel took to X early Thursday afternoon.

"I've decided not to renew my WWE ID contract," Steel said. "I'm incredibly grateful for all the knowledge, experience, and opportunities I've gained along the way, but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for me. I'm only 21, and have already done so much, but I'm just getting started! Thank you."

Steel has the distinction of being the first ID talent announced for the program back when it was launched in October 2024, and began competing on "WWE EVOLVE" this February. She notably challenged for the vacant WWE Women's ID Championship in August at GCW ID Showcase, where she and Zara Zakher were defeated by Kylie Rae, who has since had to vacate the title due to pregnancy. Steel had been competing for WWE ID promotions as late as early September, wrestling for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.

Despite her young age, Steel had put in plenty of work before the WWE ID program began, and to date has more than 160 matches under her belt. Among other promotions she's wrestled for are MLW, Beyond Wrestling, and Dream Star Fighting Marigold in Japan.