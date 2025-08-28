WWEID Program Reportedly Releases Three Participants, One Comments

partnership between WWE ID and the "Evolve" brand, an initiative designed as a developmental pipeline for emerging independent wrestling talent, has reportedly parted ways with three of its participants. According to PWInsider, Las Vegas standout Ice Williams, Washington State's Jordan Oasis, and Mississippi's Aaron Roberts are among those released.

The three wrestlers had been training under the WWE ID banner, which scouts and refines independent wrestlers while giving them exposure on WWE-affiliated platforms. Their time in the program coincided with the ongoing partnership between WWE ID and the "Evolve" brand, where many participants sharpen their skills in front of a live audience.

Williams, a fixture on the Las Vegas independent circuit, had earned praise for his charisma and in-ring athleticism, while Oasis brought a reputation as a promising heavyweight presence from the Pacific Northwest. Despite their release, both men are still set to appear on upcoming episodes of "Evolve" that were previously taped before their departure.

The WWE ID program has seen fluctuating participation since its launch, with regular roster adjustments reflecting WWE's ongoing evaluation of which talents fit into its long-term plans. While being released is undoubtedly a setback, Williams and Oasis now return to the broader independent scene with added visibility, which could lead to fresh opportunities across promotions.

One of the released talents, Aaron Roberts took to X to post a video with the caption, "I was fired from my dream job."

The video had a motivational theme with Roberts claiming he is more motivated than ever to prove WWE wrong.

