More Details On WWE ID Program, Its Official Matches, Importance Of Winning

Last October, WWE announced the launch of "WWE ID," which will be focused on creating a new program that will support and develop independent wrestling schools and talent. WWE CCO Triple H expressed that the goal of the program is to ensure that the company is focused on "strengthening the independent wrestling ecosystem," and will continue to assist upcoming wrestlers in their journey throughout the industry. So far, "WWE ID" has begun to promote indie talent, but they have now released more information towards the specifics for "WWE ID" matches.

On Tuesday, WWE outlined the details for an official "WWE ID" match across social media, revealing what fans can expect to see on a weekly basis. They explained how matches will occur across various promotions, wins will lead to opportunities on "WWE Evolve," and that all official matches will live in the "WWE ID" universe, while sharing future plans for the program.

What is a WWE ID Official Match? -It is a match between WWE ID Prospects that is promoted on this X account. -The matches will occur on various independent wrestling promotions. -Results of these matches live in the #WWEID universe. -Wins can advance your career. -Wins can... — WWE ID (@WWEID) February 5, 2025

Five years after WWE bought out the original EVOLVE promotion, "WWE Evolve" has officially been announced and will debut on March 5 on Tubi. The platform will showcase younger talent who are training to hopefully earn the opportunity to become WWE stars, including many names from "WWE ID." Triple H provided further details about the debut of "Evolve," explaining that many trainees from the Performance Center will also be featured on the show, and that the development program in Orlando, Florida currently hosts approximately 100 to 120 wrestlers training at all times.

It remains to be seen how many "WWE ID" wrestlers will be featured on "Evolve," but there is no doubt that WWE is focused on growing younger stars and using social media to advertise lesser known talent.