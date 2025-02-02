Triple H Shares Plans For WWE Evolve

Five years after the original EVOLVE promotion was bought out by WWE, a spiritual successor has been officially announced as "WWE Evolve" will debut on March 5. The show will air on Tubi and will once again serve as a platform for younger talent to get to grips with the business, with the hopes of many who step into the ring being that they will one day win WWE gold, or headline a WrestleMania. During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Triple H briefly touched on the debuting show, and explained why he and many others within WWE are excited for its debut.

"That will be a show that I'm excited about," Triple H said. "In many ways for me, it seems like going back to the very beginning of NXT, where nobody knew who anybody was, and it was just a bunch of young kids trying to find their way to get in the business, and that's what we're going to go back to with that show. Evolve will showcase a lot of the talent of our WWE ID program, and feature talent that are training in the Performance Center now where we have roughly 100, 120 talent training there at all times. Some are just getting started and this is a way for them to sort of cut their teeth and get that experience of live crowds, and doing live television, and doing television and really break in."

EVOLVE's original founder Gabe Sapolsky will act as a showrunner, and the first set of "Evolve" tapings will take place on February 7 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with many people excited to see a number of stars who could go on to be the future of WWE.

