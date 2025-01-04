WWE Reportedly Preparing To Replace NXT Level Up With New Developmental Series

2024 saw the end of many wrestling TV shows. "AEW Rampage" was literally cut off the air by Jon Moxley, NJPW's contract with AXS TV has come to an end, and "WWE NXT Level Up" also wrapped up its time on Peacock after three years. However, that hasn't stopped WWE from filming something to take its place, which was originally slated to be a show titled "LFG," a show where the premise was not officially revealed, but it was confirmed that Elijah Holyfield, son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, would be involved, but that isn't the case now.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, "Level Up" is set to be replaced by a show called "NXT Evolve." It is expected that the show will begin airing later on this year, and will continue to focus on the developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center who aren't on weekly episodes of "WWE NXT," with Meltzer believing that the show will focus on angles, promos, and make it look more like a TV show, rather than just focusing on matches.

What is interesting about "NXT Evolve" is the man behind the project, Gabe Sapolsky, who has been part of WWE's creative team since September 2022, but has a long history with independent wrestling, and the word "evolve" as well. Sapolsky was Paul Heyman's understudy in ECW, and would eventually become the co-founder and head booker of ROH, while also booking shows for Full Impact Pro. Once he left ROH and FIP, he would become Vice-President of Dragon Gate USA in 2009, before co-founding the original EVOLVE promotion in 2010 and booking both companies simultaneously. DGUSA would close its doors in 2014, while EVOLVE would last until 2020, with WWE purchasing the company's assets.