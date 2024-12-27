Backstage Report On WWE Ending NXT Level Up & Filming New Reality Series

Last week, on "WWE NXT Level Up," wrestler Dante Chen cut a promo announcing that the streaming series would be coming to an end. Today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter offered some information on the situation, with writer Dave Meltzer reporting that the newly-announced series "WWE LFG" will be taped in place of "Level Up." Not only that, but Meltzer wrote that the new show will largely serve the same purpose as the old one, giving developmental wrestlers an opportunity to get ready for TV.

One of the primary differences between "Level Up" and "LFG" will reportedly be a focus on performers with athletic backgrounds. Elijah Holyfield, son of the boxer Evander Holyfield, will make his in-ring debut on the series, while former Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock is also set to be featured.

"LFG" is also set to include elements of a reality competition series in the same vein as "Tough Enough." According to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, "LFG" will feature some of the promotion's legends choosing teams of young wrestlers, who will then compete to find out who is the best of the best. Though the acronym has another popular connotation, the official press release stated that the show's title stands for "Legends and Future Greats."

In addition to Booker T, WWE stars The Undertaker, Mickie James, and Bully Ray will be involved in "LFG" as coaches, among others. The series is scheduled to premiere sometime in the early part of next year and will air on A&E alongside other programming such as "WWE Rivals."