Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly Given WWE Talent Management Responsibility

Gabe Sapolsky was recently rehired by WWE and a new report indicates what some of his new role in the company entails. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sapolksy is working in the management of talent position as he's in charge of the television extras for "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

Sapolsky was one of several backstage releases that took place in January 2022 but before that, the founder of EVOLVE was heavily involved with "NXT," first as a consultant and later as a producer. He began collaborating with the brand in early 2018 after WWE purchased EVOLVE. Sapolsky first got his start as an assistant to Paul Heyman in the original ECW, but later carved his name into the wrestling business as the first booker for Ring Of Honor and was influential in the progression of future big name stars like Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, and CM Punk. He also created Dragon Gate USA.

PWInsider initially reported that Sapolsky was back with WWE in late September as part of the creative team. He was one of several names that have been brought back since Triple H has taken over as the Head Of Talent Relations and Chief Content Officer. "The Game" has also brought back some of Sapolsky's colleagues that were also released in January. "Road Dogg" Brian James has made his return to WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events and Ryan Katz was also hired back as a Creative Manager down in "NXT."