Backstage News On Gabe Sapolsky's Status With WWE

It's Friday, September 23, and after a week of speculation, rumor, innuendo, viral campaigns and a whole lot of listens to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit", the big return to WWE is finally upon us. That's right — former WWE creative team member Gabe Sapolsky is pulling a 2014 LeBron James and coming home.

According to PWInsider, multiple sources have confirmed that Sapolsky is back with the promotion and will once again be part of WWE's creative team. They were not, however, able to confirm whether Sapolsky would be working in creative as part of the "NXT" brand, which he had been doing during his previous stint with the promotion, or if he would be working on the main roster. He becomes the latest former WWE creative member, and associate of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, to return to WWE, along with Ryan Katz and "Road Dogg" Brian James.

A protege of Paul Heyman, Sapolsky began his career as Heyman's assistant in ECW before eventually becoming the booker for Ring of Honor during the promotion's early years. There, he helped mold future superstar talents like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Samoa Joe.