WWE ID Talent Announces Departure From Developmental Program

Given how notable it's become, it's hard to believe that the WWE ID program is still less than a year old, only officially launching in October 2024. It's so new that there's still plenty that fans and pundits don't know about it, including the protocol involved when a talent leaves the program. That will be something that changes in short order, however.

Taking to X in the afternoon on Monday, WWE ID talent Freedom Ramsey made the following announcement about his future.

"I just wanted to share something," Ramsey said. "I am no longer with WWE ID. This did not happen publicly. Somethings are just meant to be handled behind closed doors. I just wanted to keep it real with the fans who have supported me from day one, whether it was in small gyms or in the bright lights. So...you know. WWE has always been a dream of mine. It changed me.

"Wrestling on 'WWE EVOLVE,' training at the Performance Center, just meeting everybody I used to see on TV, like, I learned, I grew, I developed. Now, a new chapter begins. And I'm not sure what that looks like yet. But I'm going to come into it with the same hunger that I did when I started professional wrestling. Thank you guys for support. Thank you for riding with me. This journey is far from over."

A six year veteran on the indie circuit, Ramsey joined the ID program shortly after it launched, and had participated in the recent WWE ID Championship tournament over WrestleMania weekend, losing to Jordan Oasis. Beyond that, Ramsey's only other WWE related appearance was the April 30 episode of "WWE EVOLVE," where he teamed with Aaron Rourke in a losing effort against Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont.