WWE ID Reveals First Recruits

Last week, WWE announced the launching of a new program, called WWE Independent Development ("WWE ID" for short), that will provide independent wrestling talent with major opportunities, both financially and development-wise. Five independent wrestling schools have already received the WWE ID designation — that being Reality of Wrestling, the Nightmare Factory, Black and Brave Academy, Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center, and Knokx Pro Academy. Similarly, WWE has now bestowed WWE ID designations on three indie talents.

The first WWE ID prospect, revealed via X, is "The Real Deal" Zayda Steel, a native of Washington, D.C. Scouted from Combat Zone Wrestling, Steel brings over two years of pro experience, with notable appearances in Major League Wrestling, Marigold, and Warriors of Wrestling, where she served as a WOW Women's Champion. Steel spent her summer months in Japan wrestling for Marigold before returning to the United States in September.

The second name in the WWE ID program is Bryce Donovan, an 8-year veteran of the business. Per the announcement, Donovan is being scouted from Wrestling Open. He's also wrestled for Create-A-Pro, Beyond Wrestling, Limitless, and WWE's competitor All Elite Wrestling. The latter performances came in 2021 and 2022, beginning with a singles match against former AEW World champion MJF on "AEW Dynamite."

Rounding out this batch of WWE ID prospects is "Cold Brew" Cappuccino Jones, who is scouted from This is Wrestling. Elsewhere, Jones has competed for the likes of Core Professional Wrestling, Wrestling For A Cause, and Ring of Honor, the latter of which recently saw him battle Cage Of Agony (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) in six-man tag action. Like his ring name, Jones' finishing maneuvers, the Froggy Brew and The Decafinator, seem to be inspired by coffee.

Another WWE ID affiliate will be revealed this weekend when Reality of Wrestling hosts its Super Sunday event.