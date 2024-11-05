WWE ID Prospect To Be Revealed At Indie Show This Weekend

It's officially been a week since WWE announced their new WWE ID program, which will see the promotion work with independent wrestling schools and wrestlers in order to develop talent. Seen as a controversial announcement by some, the program was revealed to have already reached agreements with Booker T's promotion Reality of Wrestling and schools such as Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory and Seth Rollins' Black and Brave Academy, though no wrestlers designated WWE ID status were revealed at the time.

That will all change this weekend. On X earlier Tuesday afternoon, the WWE ID account retweeted a ROW post about the promotion's upcoming Super Sunday event this weekend. They further revealed that the first independent talent to receive a WWE ID designation would be revealed at this event, though no hints were provided regarding who it could be.

Someone's been ID'd... be there this Sunday to find out who 👀 #WWEID https://t.co/FuqSPerjxi — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 5, 2024

Three matches have been advertised for Super Sunday so far on ROW's Facebook page, including former MLW star Richard Holliday taking on Ryan Davidson for Davidson's Texas Championship, Ice Williams battling Cam Cole, and Will Allday teaming with "NXT" stars Hank & Tank. Other posters show that TNA stars Joe Hendry and Moose, along with independent talents Promise Braxton and Rache Chanel, are also scheduled for the event.

While the WWE ID star could be any of those names, save for Hendry or Moose, it could also conceivably be a talent not yet announced for the show. Whoever the talent is, fans can expect to learn about them rather quickly, as WWE's announcement last week revealed that talents in the ID program would have a spotlight on them, with fans getting to see behind-the-scenes footage, highlights, and matches of the talent on the independent circuit.