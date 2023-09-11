Former MLW Star Richard Holliday On Life Following Hodgkin's Lymphoma Battle

Independent wrestler Richard Holliday is a hot-ticket free agent right now, but just months ago the 30-year-old was battling a Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis. Appearing on "Under the Ring," Holliday discussed his cancer entering remission, returning to the ring, and how the experience has changed his outlook.

"I feel great, probably the best I've ever felt, to be honest," Holliday said. "I feel rejuvenated. I feel like my body is working again, like maybe even better than prior to everything. I'm in such an amazing physical [and] mental space right now, and I definitely look at life and my career and how appreciative I am for both much differently now."

Following his successful treatment and training for a return, Holliday returned to the ring in June. Since then, Holliday has appeared for GCW, Beyond Wrestling, and a number of other independent promotions on the East Coast. The performer says he gets a "euphoric" feeling now each time he stops foot in a ring.

"Every time I go in there now, I'm so thankful for the opportunity to do so," Holliday continued. "I do feel like there's a purpose behind my work now."

Holliday left MLW earlier this year, but he is said to have departed the company on very friendly terms. This could leave the door open for a return in the future, or it remains possible the former Dynasty member could end up in another company. Partially in response to his past relationship with AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman in MLW, AEW has been an often-discussed destination when Holliday's name comes up. Holliday recently addressed rumors that he was AEW-bound by stating that he did keep in touch with MJF and that nothing is ever off the table.