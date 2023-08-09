Richard Holiday Discusses Treatment For Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Wrestling Return

Richard Holliday had to take a hiatus from wrestling last year after being diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkins Lymphoma, successfully battling the cancer into remission. In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," Holliday says that he tried to keep his head down and focus on his recovery.

"I didn't really have a timeline of 'Hey I want to do it in under this time' because you don't really put numbers on things like this," Holliday explained, "In hindsight, I'm like 'Wow, I was able to do this in under a year? That's pretty cool.'"

Despite his rapid recovery, Holliday still found himself dissociated with wrestling and had to find his way back into the business. Holliday also says there are new faces that he has to get to know.

"I'm seeing who's making their strides on the scene and trying to reinsert myself into the scene," Holliday laughed. "Popping up in different places and experiencing new promotions like GCW, that was something I never did prior in my career, and then it kinda came up during the Summer of Holliday."

Holliday underwent twelve rounds of chemotherapy to battle his cancer, and didn't find out he was Stage IV until halfway through his chemo.

"I started to regain how I looked, and the nurse came in and said, 'Wow, you look fantastic,' and I'm like, 'I feel fantastic,' and she's like, 'Considering you were Stage IV, this is pretty good.' I'm like 'What? Stage IV?'" Holliday says it's possible he didn't hear the doctor tell him he was Stage IV due to the stressful nature of the diagnosis.