Richard Holliday Gets Back To In-Ring Training After Finishing Cancer Treatment

Earlier this month, wrestling free agent Richard Holliday announced that his Hodgkin's Lymphoma was in remission after being diagnosed with cancer in 2022. The former MLW star made his return at Beyond Wrestling on April 30, coming to the aid of The Miracle Ones following the tag team's match. Now, it seems he is approaching an official return. Holliday confirmed to Wrestling Inc. that he has begun in-ring training, posting a picture to Twitter of himself in his gear alongside fellow independent wrestler Brad Baylor.

Prior to taking time off to recover, Holliday was contracted to MLW but became a free agent last month. Beyond Wrestling is one destination Holliday will likely pop up in soon, and it remains to be seen where else the former MLW World Tag Team Champion could appear. Holliday's girlfriend and former onscreen manager, Alicia Atout, also became a free agent earlier this year, meaning the two could appear as a duo once again, wherever they end up.

During his time with MLW, Holliday captured the company's tag team belts alongside current AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Additionally, he is a former MLW Carribbean Heavyweight Champion, and challenged Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW Heavyweight Championship in what would become his final match for the promotion – for the time being, at least.

MLW owner Court Bauer had only positive things to say about Holliday when confirming his contract had expired, stating Holliday would be welcome back in MLW at any point. At only 30 years old, Holliday still has a long career ahead of him, and it seems he's intent to get back in the ring soon.